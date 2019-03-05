California officials focus on forest management after fires

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, the Camp Fire burns along a ridge top near Big Bend, Calif. California fire officials want to dramatically increase logging and other forest management practices to reduce fuel for wildfires and are calling on the National Guard to help with the effort. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection released a list Tuesday, March 5, 2019, of 35 priority fuel reduction projects across the state. Noah Berger, File AP Photo