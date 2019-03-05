California

Zoo, foundation agree on plan to return gorilla Ndume to zoo

The Associated Press

March 05, 2019 09:35 PM

FILE - In this 2016 file photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Ndume stands in The Gorilla Foundation's preserve in California's Santa Cruz mountains. The Cincinnati Zoo is suing for the return of Ndume, a gorilla loaned to the conservatory in 1991 as a companion for Koko, the gorilla famed for mastering sign language.
CINCINNATI

An Ohio zoo and a California group the zoo loaned a male silverback gorilla to in 1991 have agreed on a plan for the gorilla's court-ordered return to the zoo.

Documents in federal court in San Francisco state the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and the Gorilla Foundation have agreed on a May 13 target date for Ndume's (nnn-DOO-mayz) transfer and other details regarding the gorilla's eventual transfer, care and introduction to female gorillas.

The parties have asked the judge who ruled a 2015 agreement between the zoo and the foundation to return Ndume after Koko's death must be enforced to approve their plan. Koko died in June at age 46.

The Cincinnati Zoo sued after the Gorilla Foundation reneged on the agreement, claiming the move would harm 37-year-old Ndume.

