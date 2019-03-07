Field of 60,000 colorful lights is coming to Paso Robles this spring

Field of Light, the first phase of a long-awaited Paso Robles garden and art attraction, will open in May off Highway 46 East after years of planning.

The display, made up of 58,800 flower-like “stemmed spheres” illuminated by solar-powered fiber-optic lights, will be installed at Airport and Dry Creek roads as an introduction to the Sensorio project — which will ultimately include gardens, a waterfall and interactive art elements. It has been in the works for about five years.

Ken Hunter, co-owner of Hunter Ranch Golf Course, is developing the destination, which will eventually resemble Butchart Gardens in Victoria, British Columbia.

The development is also slated to include a hotel and conference center and was last approved by the Planning Commission in 2014.

The Garden of the Mind is one of the themed areas at Sensorio, a garden and art attraction planned for Highway 46 East in Paso Robles. Developer Ken Hunter recently began grading work at the site and plans to install a temporary art display while he continues to acquire the necessary permits for his project. City of Paso Robles

Grading work on the property — which was originally to become a 27-hole golf course — began in September.

Field of Light opening

The first phase of the attraction — the Field of Light art installation — will open on May 19. Volunteers will begin assembling the piece in April, said Sydney Albin of Carla Befera & Co., Sensorio’s public relations firm.

The traveling sculptural piece, created by artist Bruce Munro, has been displayed in various locations throughout the country and around the world.

“I thought Bruce’s exhibit would be such the right introduction for people just to get a feel for what Sensorio, when it’s finally done, could be like,” Hunter said in a promotional video.





The installation, Munro’s largest site-specific project, will be open until January 2020, according to the release.

The display will be open to visitors Wednesday through Sunday from 7 to 11 p.m., depending on the sunset. Adult tickets will cost $27 to $30, depending on the night.

“Field of Light, for me — it’s a passion,” Munro said in a promotional video. “It’s something that I’ve dreamt of taking across the world to simply bring a bit of joy and connection to people.”

For more information, visit sensoriopaso.com or call 805-226-4287.