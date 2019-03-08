No charges from 84 Sacramento police shooting rally arrests

FILE - In this Sunday, March 3, 2019, file photo, protesters stage a sit-in for Stephon Clark, who was killed by police, at Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento, Calif., following the Sacramento District Attorney's decision not to charge officers involved in last year's shooting of Clark. Sacramento County District Attorney Schubert won't charge 84 people arrested while protesting her decision not to file criminal charges against two police officers in the slaying of an unarmed black man. Schubert said Friday, March 8, 2019, she's declining to file charges against the protesters "in the interest of justice." The Sacramento Bee via AP, File Lezlie Sterling