Bald eagle lays 2 eggs in a snowy Southern California nest, and you can watch it live

A bald eagle has laid two eggs in a nest in the Big Bear Lake area in Southern California, and wildlife fans can track the hatching process via a live webcam.

The first egg was laid in the San Bernardino National Forest on March 6, and the second followed Saturday evening, the Forest Service said on Twitter.

“If all goes well, we may see a hatchling by mid-April!” the Forest Service said in its tweet about the first egg.

Typically, bald eagles lay two eggs, with the second egg appearing 36 to 72 hours after the first egg, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Sometimes, bald eagles lay three eggs.

Bald eagle parents take turns incubating their eggs, the Forest Service said.

The eggs are incubated for about 35 days, or a little more than a month, according to Fish & Wildlife.

A live stream of the nest has been set up by Friends of Big Bear Valley, and you can watch it by searching “bald eagle big bear” on YouTube.

Last month, the bald eagle pair were caught mating on the live stream for just a few seconds, according to The Desert Sun.

A count completed in 2018 showed 11 bald eagles living in the San Bernardino National Forest, the Associated Press reported.