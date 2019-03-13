California

California Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula enters not guilty plea in child cruelty case

By Rory Appleton

March 13, 2019 11:53 AM

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula discusses the spanking that led to his arrest

31st District Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula and his wife, Elizabeth, in an interview Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 in Fresno, discuss the spanking he gave to his daughter that led to his arrest.
By
Up Next
31st District Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula and his wife, Elizabeth, in an interview Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 in Fresno, discuss the spanking he gave to his daughter that led to his arrest.
By

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, entered a not guilty plea on a misdemeanor child cruelty charge on Wednesday in Fresno County Superior Court.

His trial is set for April.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s office filed the charge on Tuesday after Arambula’s arrest and release in December. He is accused of injuring his 7-year-old daughter.

Arambula, his wife and his attorneys have all said he is innocent.

This story will be updated.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

capitol-alert

political-notebook

california

california

  Comments  