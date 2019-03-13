Spring is on hold in Yosemite, park officials say. See some of the winter damage

Winter storms caused extensive damage to Yosemite National Park facilities, resulting in some late seasonal openings throughout the park, Yosemite officials announced Wednesday.
Heavy winter snowpack was measuring at approximately 143 percent of normal in Yosemite’s Merced and Tuolumne River drainages as of March 1. The final snow survey of the year will be conducted April 1.
Several significant storms in January and February resulted in damaged utilities, destroyed or damaged tent cabins, and trees falling on campground restrooms and campsites, parking areas, hiking trails, and roads.
Some of that damage was in Half Dome Village and Upper Pines Campground in Yosemite Valley.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Storms also caused rock and debris slides that temporarily closed roads.
Yosemite’s Glacier Point and Tioga roads are not expected to open before Memorial Day, although snow plowing will start in April. A late opening is expected for Tioga Road, the park’s connector to the Eastern Sierra.
Other late openings include the installation of Half Dome cables, and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias visitor shuttle and vehicle access to the grove’s parking areas.
For the latest on park programs and facilities, visit nps.gov/yose. Several facilities operated by Yosemite Hospitality, the park’s primary concessioner, are also expected to open later than usual. For the latest on those programs and facilities, visit travelyosemite.com.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite, call 209-372-0200 and press 1.
Yosemite will see significant snowmelt as temperatures warm this spring, resulting in higher levels of water in river and streams. Officials warn that cold and swift-moving waters pose a potential hazard.
“All visitors are reminded to take special precautions around water, especially around stream-crossings,” park officials said. “Even the best swimmers can find themselves in a difficult situation under the current water conditions.”
Comments