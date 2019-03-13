Update: Turlock police arrest woman suspected of holding girl as daughter hit her

Turlock police have arrested a woman suspected of holding a girl so her daughter could repeatedly hit her, an encounter caught on a widely shared video.
Barbara Cypress, 40, was arrested Tuesday at her home without incident, Sgt. Russell Holeman of the Turlock Police Department said.
Cypress was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on a felony charge of false imprisonment and two misdemeanors. She remained there on $20,000 bail as of Wednesday evening.
The attack involved junior high school students at about 3 p.m. Friday at Columbia Park in west Turlock, police said. The video, apparently shot by a young friend of the victim, shows a woman grabbing the girl and spinning her around.
“Hit her. It’s after school. It’s after school,” the woman yelled. She then let the victim go as her daughter struck the victim on the head several times.
The woman appeared to go on to say, “You can’t get in trouble for getting expelled! Yeah, after school!” The smaller girl tried to shield herself.
After being freed by her attacker, the girl said to the mother, “What the f--- is wrong with you?” The woman then challenged the victim: “F--- with my kid! F--- with her!”
Iriana Lizarraga Acuna shared the 23-second video on her Facebook page, writing: “This mom holds my daughter while her daughter hits her at their bus stop! Someone please help me identify her! Share please!!!!! I don’t even have words to explain how I feel right now this bullying needs to stop please.”
Holeman said earlier this week that the victim’s mother reported the attack to police. The department got more calls when the video circulated on Facebook and other platforms.
Cypress faces misdemeanor charges of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, in addition to the felony. The 12-year-old seen hitting the other girl was cited and released.
