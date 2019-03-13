1 killed, 1 hurt in plane collision at Compton airport

A fiery collision between two planes at a Los Angeles-area airport has killed one person and injured another.
Fire officials say a single-engine Cessna was involved in a collision shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Compton/Woodley Airport.
KABC-TV says the other plane was a single-engine, Vietnam War-era T-28. The Cessna burned up in the crash.
KABC-TV says the pilot was killed after apparently being hurled from the plane.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
It's unclear whether occurred on the ground or in the air.
There's no word on the condition of the injured person.
Comments