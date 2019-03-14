Sightseers headed to the Carrizo Plain super bloom are getting stuck in the mud instead

Be careful if you’re heading out to the Carrizo Plains to check out the super bloom and get that perfect Instagram photo — several cars have become stuck on muddy roads in the area, CHP confirmed Thursday.

A CHP dispatcher said as of early afternoon, at least four cars were stuck on roads near the national monument. A CHP helicopter was dispatched to help locate the vehicles and arrange tow trucks for the stranded sightseers.

The dispatcher said the agency has “had this happen several times over the past few days,” and that is common at this time of year, when visitors flock to the area to take in the explosion of color as wildflowers take over the hills.

The blooms are popular photo destinations across the state, with thousands of pictures of poppies, daisies and other wildflowers popping up on Instagram and social media in recent days as news of the latest bloom spread.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

Because the roads throughout the monument are dirt, many become impassable when periods of heavy rain turn them into mud.

The website for the Carrizo Plains National Monument cautions drivers that though the paved portion of the main road, Soda Lake Road, is open year round, others like Panorama and Simmler roads can “take weeks to dry out after a rain.”

“Even though the other roads in the monument are dry, Panorama and Simmler roads may be impassable — proceed with caution on these roads especially during winter months, and obey all closed road signs,” the website cautions.

The super bloom isn’t fully underway in the Carrizo Plains area yet — David Chipping, president of Friends of the Carrizo Plain, told The Tribune on Wednesday it is still early in the season for the best display — so it might be a good idea to wait a while longer before heading out for that new profile picture.

For a look at where wildflowers are blooming across the state, check out our story here: Where to see California’s wildflower super blooms — from SLO County to San Diego