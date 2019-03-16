California

Hwy. 1 construction at Hurricane Point in Big Sur to cause delays

By Kathe Tanner

March 16, 2019 09:40 AM

Why is Highway 1 cracking at Mud Creek?

A few weeks after scenic Highway 1 reopened to Big Sur, cracks have appeared in the pavement as the new roadway settles at the site of the Mud Creek Slide.
By
Up Next
A few weeks after scenic Highway 1 reopened to Big Sur, cracks have appeared in the pavement as the new roadway settles at the site of the Mud Creek Slide.
By

Heading up Highway 1 to Big Sur or the Monterey area anytime soon? Add a little time to your itinerary, because traffic will be slowed somewhat between Hurricane Point and Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur.

A construction project is to start there Monday, March 18. Hurricane Point is 58.2 miles north of the San Luis Obispo/Monterey county line; the Rocky Creek Bridge is about 1.85 miles further north at milepost 60.05.

There’ll be one-way reversing traffic control, and work will be done pretty much around the clock, especially during the week, according to a Caltrans release.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes, although crews will work with school buses to ensure they get through.

The longest gaps in the work schedule will be Saturdays and most of the day on Sundays, allowing the heavier weekend traffic to flow more normally. Sunday work will begin at 8 p.m.

Mondays through Thursdays, the only times crews won’t be working on the project will be from 6 to 7 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

Friday work will happen from midnight to 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The project will widen shoulders on the existing roadway and upgrade the guardrail. Travelers also will be notified about the project by electronic message signs.

Granite Construction Co. of Santa Clara is the contractor for the $3 million job that should be finished sometime this summer.

The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide on the Big Sur Coast on Wednesday. Drone video shows the progress that crews made to restore the historic road.

By

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

photos-from-the-vault

local

cambrian

  Comments  