UPDATE: Mother of girl who fell into the Stanislaus River seeks help as search resumes

Update: The mother of a child who slipped off a rock on the edge of the Stanislaus River, fell in and was swept away is asking for help as the search for her daughter resumes this morning.
Marissa Vasquez says the search for her daughter, Matilda Ortiz, who has autism, will start at 7.
Original story: A 5 year-year-old went missing in the Stanislaus River late Sunday afternoon near Knights Ferry, authorities said.
As of 8 p.m., several agencies were searching for the girl, who was sitting on rocks at the covered bridge area, according to deputy Royjindar Singh of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
He said her father jumped in, but he began to struggle. Singh said a bystander had a grip of the girl briefly before she was swept away.
The incident began at about 4 p.m.
A chaplain has been called to the scene.
Searches were being conducted both by air and water. Deputies were positioned at bridges and overlook areas to try to locate the girl.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as soon as information becomes available.
