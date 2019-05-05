A swarm of small earthquakes strikes Pacific Ocean off Northern California coast

How to prepare for an earthquake FEMA released a video on tips on what people should do in the event of an earthquake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA released a video on tips on what people should do in the event of an earthquake.

At least five small earthquakes rattled the Pacific Ocean southwest of Eureka off the Northern California coastline Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The largest had a magnitude of 4.8, and there were no reports of any damage associated with the quakes, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The earthquakes in the ocean above a magnitude of 2.5 reported by the USGS on Saturday and Sunday include:

A 3.1 magnitude quake at 9:17 p.m. PDT Saturday in the Pacific Ocean.

A 3.3 magnitude quake at 11:29 p.m. Saturday about 156 miles west of Ferndale, California, which lies south of Eureka.





A 4.3 magnitude quake at 11:32 p.m. Saturday in the Pacific Ocean.





A 4.8 magnitude quake at 11:46 p.m. Saturday in the Pacific Ocean about 164 miles west of Ferndale.





A 3.2 magnitude quake at 12:12 a.m. Sunday in the Pacific Ocean about 170 miles west of Ferndale.

A sixth quake in the cluster struck on land 18 miles northwest of Petrolia, California, at 2:13 a.m. Sunday. It had a magnitude of 2.8.

