Take a look: Tinder co-founder seeks a swipe right on this $12.7 million Santa Barbara horse ranch

Tinder co-founder Sean Rad is hoping a buyer falls head over heels for his horse ranch in Montecito. The scenic estate is on the market for $12.67 million, records show.

Rad, who’s currently remodeling the property, is on a real estate roll as of late. In 2016, he sold a Westwood penthouse for $7.75 million, and last year, he bought a mansion in the Hollywood Hills for $24 million and put his other one in the area up for grabs at $10.9 million.

This one feels a bit different from the rest, offering ocean views, landscaped grounds and a few different structures across six acres. There’s a single-story adobe house, a two-story guesthouse and horse facilities that include a stable with four stalls, a tack room, riding arena and paddocks.





An expansive great room anchors the main residence, sandwiching living and dining areas between beamed ceilings and Saltillo tile floors. The space also has a kitchen, wine cellar and master suite with a lounge.





The second house adds three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a formal library and gym. A second-story balcony takes in mountain views, and the lower level expands to an entertainer’s patio through French doors.





A cobblestone patio centered by a fountain sits at the heart of the property.





Suzanne Perkins of Compass holds the listing.





Rad started the social marketing firm Adly before launching Tinder in 2012. After leaving the company in 2017, he and several other executives sued the dating app’s parent companies, alleging that the firms underestimated the app’s potential revenues to deny them billions of dollars’ worth of stock options.



