Snow, hail and flooding hit California — in May! See stunning photos, video of the weather

It’s May — May! — and we’ve got ice and snow in California.

A blast of winter weather pounded California over the weekend, dumping snow in Big Bear, Lake Tahoe, Yosemite and Mammoth, hail in San Jose and enough rain to causing flooding in Stockton.

Sunday’s storm dropped 1.44 inches of rain on north Stockton in an hour, causing flooding that stalled cars, according to Recordnet.com. The area also saw hail.

“Crazy!” said one Twitter user.

“Everywhere we went it was just flooded,” said one Instagram user who posted video of the flooding.

“Stockton gets heavy rain and we forget how to act,” said another Twitter user, along with a laughing emoji.

Hail was also spotted in the San Jose area Sunday, causing Bay Area residents to react with shock as the icy matter pelted their patios and cars.

And people posted photos and videos to social media of fresh snow in Mammoth, Yosemite, Lake Tahoe and Big Bear. One stunning photo shows colorful flowers sprouting from a carpet of snow in Big Bear.

“Just in time for tonight’s Game of Thrones finale,” said one Instagram user Sunday.





The National Weather Service’s San Diego station posted a photo of a snowcapped Big Bear Lake on Monday morning, along with the caption: “Yes, snow in late May is unusual, but not unheard of.”

Photos from the Yosemite Conservancy’s webcam show El Capitan shrouded in fog and a dusting of snow atop Half Dome. Videos and photos posted to social media show thick snowflakes coming down and conditions that look out of place for late spring.

The recent snowstorms have dropped about a foot of snow each in the Sierra, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Take a look at some photos and videos of the wild weather throughout the state below.