Former Christian school staff member arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse

A former staff member at a Christian school in Tuolumne was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually abusing underage students in the 1990s.

Mona McGrady, 61, was the target of a nearly 6-month-long investigation, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office announced. She had served as sports team coordinator and a coach at Mother Lode Christian School, 18393 Gardner Ave, Tuolumne.

The reported incidents occurred between 1995-97, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson said Tuesday afternoon. One alleged victim initially reported abuse, she said, and detectives are interviewing another. “The investigation is ongoing,” Benson said in an email to The Bee, “so possibly more out there.”

McGrady, who resigned from the school almost two decades ago, the Sheriff’s Office says, faces 13 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old. She also faces one count of sexual penetration with a foreign object of a person under 18.

The victims were former students and players, the Sheriff’s Office says.

McGrady turned herself in, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.

A voicemail left with the Mother Lode Christian School on Tuesday afternoon, seeking any statement on the case, was not immediately returned.