Kardashians inspired man’s illegal wine tasting trip to Santa Barbara, police say

One man’s attempt to keep up with the Kardashians went terribly wrong this weekend when he was arrested after allegedly using a stolen credit card number to put on a surprise birthday trip to Santa Barbara for his girlfriend, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

On Saturday, a Los Angeles resident told Santa Barbara police that her credit card was being used to purchase “several tours and attractions” in Santa Barbara, even though she had her credit card with her and wasn’t in the city, according to the release. The card had also previously been used for pizza delivery in Lancaster, police said.

The woman received text alerts from her bank that notified her of a wine-tasting tour for two and an “immersive escape-themed entertainment experience” in Santa Barbara, police said.

The pair who booked the wine tour, a man and a woman, apparently used their real names, and police got in touch with the tour operator to learn more about the purchase and figure out when the tour started.

When the couple arrived, they were taken into custody by police, according to the release.

The man, identified by police as Kyrie Dequan Austin, 25, of Lancaster, gave police several different versions of how the fraudulent purchases took place, and he was arrested on suspicion of felony charges related to stealing credit card information, police said.

The woman, who was not arrested, said she and Austin, her boyfriend, had gone on a surprise road trip for her birthday and she wasn’t aware that he had apparently been using a stolen credit card.

The woman told police she mentioned to her boyfriend that she wanted to wine taste in Santa Barbara after watching an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”