California
Four people killed, including two children - ages 2 and 9 - in Merced County crash
Four people were killed in a crash near Los Banos, according to California Highway Patrol.
According to CHP Public Information Officer Shannon Stiers, the fatal Memorial Day weekend crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near Highway 33.
The driver, a 40-year-old man, was traveling east when he apparently lost control of his 2017 Nissan Altima and crossed into the westbound lane and then onto a dirt shoulder before slamming into a tree.
All four occupants died at the scene, including the male driver, a 22-year-old female passenger and two young boys, ages 9 and 2.
They were all wearing seat belts and the toddler was in a car seat.
Their names were withheld pending notification of family.
