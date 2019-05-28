Spring snowstorm turns Yosemite into a wonderland. See how beautiful it looked

Watch the clearing of deep snow and debris from Tioga Pass 2019 Caltrans District 9 crews remove snow and debris from Highway 120 West (Tioga Pass) in April 2019, and keeps you informed on it's opening. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Caltrans District 9 crews remove snow and debris from Highway 120 West (Tioga Pass) in April 2019, and keeps you informed on it's opening.

Yosemite National Park visitors experienced a different kind of Memorial Day weekend with snowstorms that closed park roads and blanketed Yosemite with snow.

Yosemite officials reported Sunday afternoon that the only access to Yosemite Valley was via Highway 140. There were closures along the routes from Highway 41 and Highway 120, in part due to many vehicles spinning out of control on slick roads without snow chains. Those park roads have now reopened.

This has been an extraordinarily wet year for Yosemite and California. Park officials reported that Yosemite snowpack was at 160% of average in the Merced River basin and 149% of average in the Tuolumne River basin as of May 1.

Below are some of the recent snowy scenes shared on social media by park visitors.

SNOOOWW?! Almost made it to Yosemite Valley before everyone was forced to turn around. pic.twitter.com/LLtJ4HWHDS — Sotheary (@sothearyv) May 27, 2019

Woke up to a wonderland like Yosemite...played with the snow. The entry to the village was closed due to the snow so made back to Bay Area before they closed 120 to traffic. #dayTwoYNP pic.twitter.com/tpOGm6Csu0 — aybuke (@aybuketurker) May 27, 2019

Interesting thing to wake up to this morning. Snow threw a wrench into my Yosemite plans for the day, but time to head to Sequoia! pic.twitter.com/IQn3o3ElLk — Patrick "Patrikulous" Kenny (@patrikulous) May 26, 2019

Lower Yosemite Falls — 320+ feet (this is the best time of year since all the ice is melting!) pic.twitter.com/Og4Ujy2pyv — Carter (@carteroselett) May 24, 2019