‘There is one Fresno way.’ Amid protests, Dyer formally announces run for Fresno mayor

Eric Zamora

Amid the sound of protestors, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer formally announced his run for mayor Wednesday during a news conference at the Manchester Center.





“As your mayor, I’ll be a champion. I’ll be a champion for all Fresno,” he said.

The shouts of protestors gathered outside the center could be heard during the news conference, although Dyer seemed relatively unfazed. Earlier during the conference, Dyer said he supported the rights of the protestors to be there.

“For most people running for office, that would probably scare them, but that’s been the story of my 18 years as police chief. So I am quite used to it,” he laughed.

Dyer expressed a desire to unify Fresno, bring higher paying jobs and invest in infrastructure “in every single part” of the city.

“There is no north Fresno way, and there is no south Fresno way. There is one Fresno way, and that is what we are going to do,” Dyer said. “We must be one in Fresno.”

Dyer was joined at the podium by former Frenso Mayor Alan Autry, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, wife Diane Dyer, family members and others.

Autry spoke of how he hired Dyer as police chief 18 years ago, adding that he tips his hat to anyone seeking public office right now, given the current divisive political climate.

Smittcamp talked positively of Dyer’s management of the Fresno Police Department, such as managing 1,000 employees and a multi-million dollar budget. She called him a “beacon of light in darkness,” and wished him and his family luck.

