Should Fresno Grizzlies have apologized for Ocasio-Cortez video? Here’s what people are saying

A baseball team, patriotism, Ocasio-Cortez and an apology: Here’s what happened The Fresno Grizzlies minor league baseball team played a Memorial Day video on its scoreboard May 27, 2019, and later apologized for equating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Kim Jung-un and Fidel Castro. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fresno Grizzlies minor league baseball team played a Memorial Day video on its scoreboard May 27, 2019, and later apologized for equating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Kim Jung-un and Fidel Castro.

The Fresno Grizzlies apologized for a video played during the team’s Memorial Day game that depicted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez alongside Kim Jong-un and Fidel Castro. But not everyone thinks the team needed to apologize.

Some people on Twitter called the video “accurate,” likening the congresswoman’s ideologies to that of the dictators.

Haha.. Awesome video! — Keith Rovere (@krovere5) May 28, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I mean, when that person advocates for a economoc system that has literally killed thousands of people, I can kind of see where they might get that idea. — Brad Bell (@Brad__Bell) May 28, 2019

A few readers also commented via the Fresno Bee’s website, saying the team shouldn’t have apologized.

“She is a public figure and subject to comments and opinion. The issue here is it’s not the narrative that the left likes so it’s obviously going to get push back and outrage. Frightened businesses want to be pc so they cave. Welcome to the new normal,” wrote reader J. Murray.

Some readers, meanwhile, commented via the Fresno Bee’s website that they agreed with the Grizzlies’ decision to apologize.

Reader Paul Loveland wrote: “They should be fined and put on notice that calling a Congresswoman an enemy of freedom as part of the “entertainment” at a minor league ball game is grounds for terminating the franchise. Does anyone really believe this was a mistake? They really showed a video at a game without ever viewing it? Come on.”

“It was distasteful, disrespectful and completely inappropriate. I have been a Fresno Grizzly supporter my entire life but no more. I will never buy tickets or attend any event held there,” wrote reader Miguel Lopez.

While many city leaders thanked the Grizzlies for their apology, another said Ocasio-Cortez’s beliefs should be denounced.

“The first part of the video beautifully honored the tremendous sacrifice of our veterans that died defending our freedoms and values. The end of the video linked Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to two dictators and was inappropriate,” said Fresno City Council Member Garry Bredefeld.

“However, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a proud, self-proclaimed socialist,” Bredefeld said. “This philosophy and form of government has caused intense misery and pain to millions of people across the world. Socialism is the exact opposite of our founding principles and traditional values. It offers the phony promise of everything being free as long as you’re dependent on government and people like Ocasio-Cortez rather than the capitalistic freedom and ingenuity of the individual. Her beliefs should and must always be denounced.”

With her understanding of how math works with budgets, I’d say it’s pretty spot on. She’s trying to internally cripple the economy and I would say that makes her an enemy — Ryan Kitts (@RyanKittsBTC) May 28, 2019

I don’t see anything wrong here — Tyson (@tysonjfisher) May 28, 2019

That is the greatest video in the history of video. — James L. Turman Jr. (@H60turbo) May 28, 2019

The saddest part of this whole thing is that the grizzlies apologized. Please stop being snowflakes. — john suss (@jecs831) May 28, 2019

I didn’t find the error and watched it twice. I thought it was an incredibly truthful video. ️ — Vickie Freeman (@vlfAKAfreebird) May 28, 2019

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez’s office declined to comment on the video, but AOC herself, as she’s known on Twitter, weighed in with a string of tweets Tuesday afternoon.

“All of this is to say that words matter, and can have consequences for safety,” she said in her last tweet. “For those who believe in ‘free speech’: Whose free speech do you believe in?” …some folks using free speech to defend racism are also supporting folks passing laws to allow running over protesters.”

What people don’t (maybe do) realize is when orgs air these hateful messages, my life changes bc of the flood of death threats they inspire.



I‘ve had mornings where I wake up & the 1st thing I do w/ my coffee is review photos of the men (it’s always men) who want to kill me. https://t.co/hiYbPghad7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 28, 2019

What do you think? Was the team’s apology appropriate? Or was it too little, too late? Tell The Bee here.

Loading...