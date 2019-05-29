You saw woman steal vintage guitars worth $19,000. Police have arrested a suspect

See woman walk out of store with $19,000 worth of stolen vintage guitars Orange police are seeking a woman accused of stealing two vintage guitars valued at $19,000 from a Southern California store. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Orange police are seeking a woman accused of stealing two vintage guitars valued at $19,000 from a Southern California store.

Police in Orange on Tuesday arrested a woman on suspicion of stealing two vintage guitars worth up to $20,000 in an incident that was caught on camera.

Anna Gabriela Reyes, 24, of San Pedro, California, was arrested on a warrant and the guitars were recovered.

On May 18, 2019, surveillance cameras caught a woman walking out of Imperial Vintage Guiltars with two instruments valued at $19,000.

One guitar was a 1955 Gretsch Firebird worth about $9,000, and the other a 1968 Gibson Johnny Smith worth about $10,000, according to KTLA. They were the two most expensive guitars in the shop, the owner told the Los Angeles television news station.