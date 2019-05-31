It’s opening day! Here’s what visitors are saying about Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019.

The day is finally here.

Disneyland opened its long-awaited Star Wars themed land at 8 a.m. Friday to reservation holders, offering them the first glimpse of the brand new planet of Batuu.

At 14 acres, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is the biggest addition to the Anaheim park in its 64-year history. For more information on the park itself, check out our guide and review here.

Just in case you didn’t manage to snag a coveted opening day reservation, here are the first pictures and videos coming out about the new land on social media. This story will be updated throughout the day, so keep checking back.

Waiting in line

Disneyland opened the new land at 8 a.m., but crowds were already lining up in the wee hours of the morning.

The parking lots opened at midnight, and Disney began letting people line up for special opening day merchandise at 2 a.m.

The Star Wars Galaxy's Edge merch line this morning at Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/N9uJgqUbCN — Joseph Simpson @Disneyland (@ClixWizard) May 31, 2019

It’s open

The lucky ones with first-hour reservations began flooding into the new land soon after 8 a.m., greeted by waving and cheering cast members.

All the sights

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set in the outpost of Black Spire, on the planet Batuu. It’s described by Disney as a remote outpost on the galaxy’s Outer Rim, on the frontier of Wild Space. (That’s the uncharted region past all known star systems.)

Think the Wild West — but in space.

It features shopping, make-your-own droids and lightsaber options, food and of course, a Millennium Falcon ride.

Handover is only allowing people to go on one mission at this time. The cantina line is capped...check back later! #StarWars #GalaxysEdge #Disneyland #Batuu pic.twitter.com/VCkeg8k4Oc — Team Mousetalgia (@mousetalgia) May 31, 2019

Millenium Falcon

One of the biggest draws for visitors to the new land is sure to be the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride, which lets guest pilot the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy (or shoot down First Order ships, or fix the Falcon as it inevitably breaks down).

The Falcon in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is also the only full-size replica ever made of the ship, according to Disney.

Character sightings

Characters from the latest sequel Star Wars trilogy make appearances throughout the park, including Rey, Kylo Ren and of course, Stormtroopers.

Disney has also crafted a special character who appears throughout the land as a leader of the Resistance.

Special merchandise

Disney offered limited edition, opening day merchandise throughout Disneyland park and Downtown Disney, but within the land the trinkets and souvenirs are all specifically crafted to look like they would actually have been sold at the remote trading outpost of Black Spire.

