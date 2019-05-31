The new Star Wars land is packed, but it’s left Disneyland itself practically empty

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019.

Crowds may have been lining up in the wee hours of the morning on Friday to get into the brand-new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land on its opening day, but visitors noticed something a little strange about the rest of Disneyland.

Namely, it was mostly empty.

Denise Preskitt, who runs Disney travel website MouseSteps.com, took to Twitter on Friday morning to show how few people were in the actual Disneyland park after the new “Star Wars”-themed land opened Friday morning.

“If I wasn’t going to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, I would be riding the almost empty train,” Preskitt wrote in a tweet around 10:30 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Preskitt told The Tribune via Twitter that the majority of the park seemed pretty quite throughout the first part of the day.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be very busy today, but it is much less crowded than I expected,” she said, noting that she has not seen Disneyland this empty “in a long time.”

Part of that could be because Disneyland’s Southern California annual passes, the park’s cheapest pass options, are blocked out for the day. This, as well as the expected crowds around Galaxy’s Edge, could be preventing people from braving the park.

According to the Disneyland app, which measures wait times for rides, the lines for rides throughout Disneyland did appear shorter than usual.

For example, the line for the park’s Indiana Jones Adventure ride was only 20 minutes long at 11 a.m., according to the app. (Normally, the line averages closer to the 40-minute mark or more by that time of day.)

If you don't care about Star Wars, this may be the best time all year to visit Disneyland. Get there early and enjoy an empty Disneyland! — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 31, 2019

Lines for rides such as the Pirates of the Caribbean and It’s a Small World rides were all listed on the app as five-minute waits around 11 a.m.

That might not last long, though. Preskitt said that she thinks park attendance will likely pick up later in the day as people realize that it is not crowded.