Are you the next ‘American Idol’? Auditions are coming to California’s Central Coast

Are you the next “American Idol”?

Auditions for ABC’s popular reality competition return this summer to cities across the country — including one Central Coast spot.

“American Idol” will hold auditions in Santa Barbara on Aug. 23.

It’s one of two California cities where would-be contestants can audition in person for a spot in the show’s new season. Auditions for “American Idol” will be held in San Jose on Sept. 6.

To apply to become America’s “next singing superstar,” you must be a legal U.S. citizen or permanent U.S. resident between 15 and 28 years old, according to the “American Idol” website.

You can also audition online.

For more information, go to abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.