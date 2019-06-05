Will Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visit Fresno? Councilmembers extend invite – and give Grizzlies swag

A baseball team, patriotism, Ocasio-Cortez and an apology: Here’s what happened The Fresno Grizzlies minor league baseball team played a Memorial Day video on its scoreboard May 27, 2019, and later apologized for equating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Kim Jung-un and Fidel Castro. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fresno Grizzlies minor league baseball team played a Memorial Day video on its scoreboard May 27, 2019, and later apologized for equating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Kim Jung-un and Fidel Castro.

Fresno City Councilmembers Miguel Arias and Esmeralda Soria presented a special gift to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C.: Fresno Grizzlies swag.

The Grizzlies, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, created a national furor when the club showed a video at Chukchansi Park on Memorial Day that included a comparison of Ocasio-Cortez to dictators Fidel Castro and Kim Jong-un.

Ocasio-Cortez, the high-profile and self-described progressive from New York, responded on Twitter to the video and similar attacks, saying such messages pose a threat to her safety.

The Grizzlies said that the employee responsible for selecting the video has been reprimanded, and the organization apologized for showing the video, what team president Derek Franks called a “grievous error.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Arias and Soria said in a statement that they spent Tuesday and Wednesday meeting with several members of Congress “to discuss the need for the successful passage of the Dream Act and the lack of clean drinking water in too many communities.

“We also had the opportunity to meet with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to discuss these matters and to apologize for an honest mistake that occurred over Memorial Weekend. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was gracious with her time and expressed her support for our Grizzly organization and city.

“We also extended to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez an invitation to join other national leaders in visiting our city to hear directly from residents about the need for clean water, health care and jobs.”

There was no immediate word on Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction, but she did pose for a photo with the Fresno councilmembers holding a Grizzlies T-shirt.

Arias and Soria said Rep. TJ Cox, D-Fresno, helped arrange the meeting with Ocasio-Cortez “allowing us to put this social media distraction behind and refocus serving our communities together.”

This story will be updated.