Watch Assemblyman Mathis win sushi rolling contest, take Samurai sword

Five California Legislators vied for sushi rolling supremacy at the annual California Rice Commission Circle of Life Reception on Wednesday at the Sheraton in downtown Sacramento.

Assembymember Devon Mathis, R-Visalia won the Capitol Roller Competition, beating out defending champion, Senator-elect Brian Dahle, R-Bieber.

“The competition here is great,” Mathis said, “We had a lot of good contestants, reigning champions. You know, this is my third year at it, so I looked at waht reigning champions have done before and thought I’d think outside the box, and bring a little more act to it, bring a litte America to it, and just have fun with it, too.”

KCRA meteorologist Tamara Berg emceed the event.

Competitors prepared a California roll. Billy Ngo of Kru Restaurant provided help to the rollers.

Other rollers included: Senator Connie Leyva, D-Chino, and Assemblymembers Autumn Burke, D-Marina del Rey, and Adrin Nazarian, D- Van Nuys. A framed Samurai Sword goes to the winner until the next year’s competition, which ties into the significant Japanese ties of the rice-growing industry, according to Jim Morris of the California Rice Commission. California grows virtually all of America’s sushi rice.