Polo field is just one awesome amenity of this $65 million Santa Barbara mansion - see what else

Patrick Nesbitt, who founded and is head of Windsor Capital Group, which operates Embassy Suites, is selling his Summerland mansion, near Santa Barbara and Montecito, California, on 20 acres for $65 million.

Patrick Nesbitt, who founded and is head of Windsor Capital Group, which operates Embassy Suites, is selling his oceanview California mansion on 20 acres for $65 million.

It’s hard to know where to begin describing all of the amenties at 120 Montecito Ranch Lane, Summerland.

The oceanview property has a polo field and equestrian facility, a helipad in Hermes colors, a horse stable and a hidden 5,00-bottle wine cellar. Accounting for the immaculate polo grounds, Nesbitt has served as executive director of the World Polo Championships.

The main house is 43,000 square feet with 11 bedrooms and 18 bathsrooms.





The mansion, near Santa Barbara and Montecito, has a 20-seat movie theater, gym, salon, sports bar, disco/ballroom that can accommodate 200 people and a separate guest wing, according to the listing. There are two-bedroom guest suites, a club house, a pool house and a four-car garage and parking for up to 100 cars. The beautiful grounds also feature a putting green, driving range and duck ponds.

The estate was for sale at the same price last year, the Los Angeles Times reported, but found no takers, so Nesbitt sweetened the pot. He added the helicopter hangar and refurbished the wine celler that the listing calls the largest in Santa Barbara.

“This one of a kind compound is truly world class,” the listing reads.

Shawn Elliott, Sabra Gandhi and Ivana Octaviani of Nest Seekers hold the listing.

Elliott told The Real Deal, a website covering Los Angeles area real estate news, that Nesbitt is selling his expansive estate because he and his wife are looking to downsize. Nesbitt is building nine homes on 45 acres nearby, Elliott told The Real Deal, and plans to hold onto one of the homes for his personal use.

Co-lister Gandhi told realtor.com that “one of the amazing features of the property is that virtually every room has an ocean view. Because of the way the coastline curves in that area, you can see both the sunset and the sunrise over the ocean from the property.”

The property appeared in a Brittany Spears’ video for her 2009 song Radar - in which she attends a polo game, The Daily Mail reported in 2016.

Whoever buys the place will have Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres as neighbors.