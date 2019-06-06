California
California manhunt under way for fugitive insurance agent accused of theft
California law enforcement officers are on the hunt for a San Bernadino area insurance agent on the run.
The fugitive insurance dealer, Alicia Calderon, 33, is accused of issuing fraudulent policies for a commercial building and big-rig trucks, “leaving two consumers vulnerable to significant financial loss,” according to a statement from the California Department of Insurance.
Calderon faces felony charges for grand theft and identity theft, and she is wanted on a $300,000 warrant.
Her alleged victims weren’t hypothetical, the state argued.
“One victim suffered an uninsured loss as a result of Calderon’s theft. The second victim was also involved in a collision where they were not at fault, but the collision report led to a DMV notification that their registration was flagged for suspension due to lack of coverage, after the insurer notified the DMV that no such policy existed,” according to the statement.
In a statement, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said “her alleged crimes left every driver who shared the road with the uninsured big-rigs at great risk.”