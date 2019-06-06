Hostage-taker dies in officer-involved shooting in south Modesto, sheriff reports

Police, deputies respond to ‘critical incident’ in Modesto Scene from Olivero Road in Modesto, California, on June 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scene from Olivero Road in Modesto, California, on June 6, 2019.

An armed hostage-taker died Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in south Modesto, and the juvenile he held was rescued, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

It started at about 1:45 p.m. on 200 block of Olivero Road, just east of Crows Landing Road. An unknown male entered a home with a firearm, and responding deputies learned that he took a young resident as a hostage, a news release said. Other residents escaped, officials said.

The sheriff’s Hostage Negotiation Team tried to contact the suspect for several hours without success, the release said. SWAT units with the sheriff and Modesto Police Department stood by on the closed street.

Several shots rang out at the scene in the late afternoon, as distraught loved ones gathered nearby.

The Sheriff’s Department announced at about 8 p.m. that officers had rescued the hostage as he or she tried to escape, but the suspect was killed. The juvenile did not have major injuries, the release said.

The names of the parties involved in the shooting were not released.

It was the second fatal officer-involved shooting in Stanislaus County in 2019. The other happened in Modesto on March 21, when Dai’Shawn Brown, 19, was fatally shot near Orangeburg Avenue and Carver Road during a carjacking and robbery investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives David Corder and Christopher Gallo were named as the officers involved. The shooting remains under investigation by Modesto police, the Sheriff’s Department and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office. This is the protocol for officer-involved shootings.

Check back for updates to this story at modbee.com.