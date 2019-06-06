Standoff under way with gunman near burning LA-area home

Authorities have a surrounded a burning Los Angeles-area home where a gunman earlier fired at police.

Nobody has been hurt but the hours-long standoff continues in San Gabriel. Nearby Interstate 10 freeway has been shut down, jamming traffic for miles.

KABC-TV says the situation began Thursday afternoon with a report of a family dispute involving a man with a gun.

Authorities say the man exchanged gunfire with police and holed up inside one of several homes on the junk-filled property.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The house caught fire but because of the gunman, 30 firefighters can't make a full-on attack.

At various times, the shirtless man, who has two handguns, jumped from the home, threw fireworks from a guest house, hid in a boat and truck and returned to the guest house.