Search launched after kayaker spots body floating in Stanislaus River

Authorities on Monday were searching the Stanislaus River after a kayaker spotted what appeared to be a dead body floating in the water.

The kayaker spotted the body floating in the river near Knights Ferry about 9:50 a.m. Monday, said Battalion Chief Eric DeHart of the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.

He said the kayaker found the body floating about a foot deep in the water. The kayaker tried to reach for the body but could not get a good grip, according to DeHart.

About 2 p.m., firefighters were searching the river in two boats. DeHart said the a Stanislaus County sheriff’s helicopter also had joined the search. Authorities also used two drones with cameras to search along the river. But the body had not been found.

We’ll have more on this news story as soon as additional information becomes available.