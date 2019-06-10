At least 8 injured in Highway 99 crash in Ceres

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

At least eight people, including a child, were injured in a crash on Highway 99 in Ceres on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred on southbound Highway 99 just south of Service Road at about 1:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two lanes of traffic are closed and traffic is backed up to Kansas Avenue in Modesto. Northbound traffic is backing up as well.

Multiple ambulances were responding to the scene, including a helicopter for a 12-year-old boy who suffered major injuries.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.