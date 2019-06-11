Modesto man indicted, accused of selling meth online using ‘DrFrosty’ vendor name

What is the dark web? Think of the internet as having different layers: the surface web, the deep web and the dark web. Here is an explainer of these layers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Think of the internet as having different layers: the surface web, the deep web and the dark web. Here is an explainer of these layers.

A federal grand jury has indicted a Modesto man accused of selling methamphetamine online using the vendor name “DrFrosty,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento.

The grand jury on June 6 issued the five-count indictment against Omar Isho, 37, who has been charged with distributing meth and possessing meth with intent to distribute the drug, federal prosecutors announced Monday in a news release.

Isho was arrested on May 23 in connection with this case after prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against him, said Lauren Horwood, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The grand jury indictment supersedes the criminal complaint.

The defendant appeared in court for his arraignment on June 6 and pleaded not guilty to the charges, Horwood said. Isho, who remained in custody Monday, is scheduled to return to court July 25.

The prosecutors said Isho allegedly sold meth on “darknet marketplaces” such as the Dream Market, Empire Market and Silk Road 3.1, and he used the online vendor name “DrFrosty.”

Federal agents conducted undercover purchases of meth from DrFrosty’s online accounts. Prosecutors said surveillance and postal records linked Isho to mailing packages, which contained meth hidden inside jigsaw puzzle boxes.

If convicted, Isho could face a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison and a $5 million fine, according to prosecutors.

This case is the result of an investigation by the Northern California Illicit Digital Economy Task Force, a group of investigators from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Quinn Hochhalter is prosecuting the case.