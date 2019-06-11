SpaceX rocket blasts off from Vandenberg — and returns — through fog and drizzle

How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel SpaceX released a blooper reel on Thursday, September 14, of its Falcon 9 rocket failing to land during testing. The rocket, designed to separate and send one stage back to Earth after launch, has made 16 successful landings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK SpaceX released a blooper reel on Thursday, September 14, of its Falcon 9 rocket failing to land during testing. The rocket, designed to separate and send one stage back to Earth after launch, has made 16 successful landings.

Today’s the day.

After several months of delays and rescheduling, SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base right at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday, during a foggy and drizzly morning on the Central Coast.

The rocket carried satellites for the Canadian Space Agency’s RadarSat Constellation mission.

Vandenberg Air Force officials cautioned beforehand that residents in nearby counties — including San Luis Obispo County — might hear a sonic boom as the re-usable SpaceX rocket returned to the landing pad after launch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket right after it launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday morning. Screenshot from SpaceX

Observers at Hawks Point, a lookout on base, heard the sonic boom when the rocket returned to the landing pad about 8 minutes after takeoff. The noise, which sounded like a loud firework, scared babies in the crowd, who started to cry. A few people said “Oh, s---!”

No boom was heard in San Luis Obispo.

The launch wasn’t visible from Hawks Point due to the weather, but one man yelled “Well, that was exciting!” to the laughter of the group.

“The fog was something I hadn’t anticipated,” said Howard Montgomery of Fullerton. He kept track of this launch and decided to come out for it — his first time ever seeing a rocket launch at Vandenberg. “Maybe next time.”