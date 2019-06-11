Man pleads guilty to child sex crimes. They met on Facebook, he picked her up at home

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A 25-year-old Mariposa man pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child, according to law enforcement authorities.

Miles Lee Imamura was arrested March 1 outside the home of a 13-year-old child he had been in contact with through Facebook Messenger, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Miles Imamura, 25, of Mariposa. Photo courtesy of the Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office Photo courtesy of the Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office

Imamura accepted a plea agreement and will serve eight years in prison with two felony “strikes.” He also will register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and serve 10 years on parole, according to the Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office.

“We consulted closely with the family of the victims about the strength of our case and other factors,” Mariposa County District Attorney Walter Wall states in a news release. “They are satisfied and relieved by the plea resolution.”

Imamura was believed to have first contacted the teenager on Facebook Messenger, authorities said. Imamura asked her for nude photos and made plans to meet for sex through the social media site, authorities said.

He was aware of the minor’s age and urged the child to delete the internet chats because he didn’t want to “get in trouble,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Imamura and the victim met for sex at least twice, with Imamura picking up the minor outside the home and driving to his home for several hours before driving her back.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the crime from the National Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, according to a news release.

Imamura is scheduled to be sentenced on July 16.