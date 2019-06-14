California

High schooler’s graduation speech accuses staff of neglect

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

High school graduation speeches are usually full of praise for teachers and officials.

So it was more than a little unusual last week when a Southern California school valedictorian sarcastically thanked them for making her self-sufficient by doing nothing to help her.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports San Ysidro High senior Nataly Buhr initially thanked parents, friends and some teachers.

Then she thanked a school counselor for teaching her to fend for herself by never being available and the main office staff for not informing her of scholarships until a day before the deadline.

Buhr also thanked a teacher she said was regularly intoxicated for being an example of "the dangers of alcoholism."

The district says Buhr's speech didn't follow her pre-approved version and was inappropriate.

But Buhr's mother said she couldn't be prouder.

