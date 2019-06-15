California

Cash registers are down at Target stores nationwide, including some in California

FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target is offering same-day delivery on thousands of items $9.99 per order through a startup it purchased nearly two years ago. Until now, Target shoppers looking to receive same-day delivery through Shipt had to go to the startup’s website and pay $99 for an annual membership or $14 for a monthly membership. This week, Target incorporated the Shipt feature on its website. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Target customers are experiencing delays in their Father’s Day eve shopping after widespread outages took out cash registers.

The company acknowledged the problem, saying on Twitter, “We are aware that guests are are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

At least three of the five Target stores in Fresno were experiencing outages as of 12 p.m. A store representative at one location declined to comment and another stated registers were running again.

Shoppers who went online to report the issues said the cash registers were not working. They reported long lines.

A website that tracks tech outages shows areas where Target stores experienced technical difficulties Saturday, June 15, 2019. Shoppers reported cash registers were down across the country. downdetector.com

The website DownDetector.com, which tracks technology outages, showed areas shaded in red and orange, where outages were the most widespread. The map appeared to show the issues in U.S. stores only.

Images posted to social media showed some Target stores closed for the day. In some stores, shoppers were offered free popcorn and snacks for the wait.

The Target company said it will provide an update on the outages as soon as it could.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is a general assignment reporter at The Fresno Bee. He grew up in Porterville and has a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from Fresno State. He is a former student editor at the Fresno State and Fresno City College newspapers. His hobbies include reading, sleeping, running and taking care of his dog.

