Here’s everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge before you visit

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019.

After a month-long soft opening, the full opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to the general public is almost here.

June 24 marks the first day that anyone at Disneyland park can get into the immersive new land. Since May 31, the land has been populated by the lucky few who managed to snag one of the quick-disappearing reservation spots.

Now that Galaxy’s Edge is close to being open to anyone with a Disneyland ticket, here’s a look at everything you need to know about the new land.

Sneak peak at Star Wars land

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Before Galaxy’s Edge opened to reservation holders on May 31, Disney let in members of the media to check out the “Star Wars”-themed attraction.

The behind-the-scenes look at the new land revealed a hopping cantina, breathtaking views and, of course, all the merchandise you could look for.

»» See more here: Get a behind-the-scenes look of Disney’s Star Wars land before it opens to the public

»»» Check out our first-person review of the land: I went to Disney’s new Star Wars land — and it’s just as amazing as the hype

The first guests arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on opening day, May 31, 2019. Joshua Sudock Disneyland Resort

‘Best. Day. Ever.’ Opening day at Galaxy’s Edge

Disneyland opened its long-awaited “Star Wars”-themed land to reservation holders at 8 a.m. May 31, offering them the first glimpse of the brand-new planet of Batuu.

First guests in the gate were greeted with high fives and applause by Disneyland castmembers, before heading out to explore the new park.

»» See more here: It’s opening day! Here’s what visitors are saying about Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated opening left Disneyland a lot emptier than usual.

»» Read more here: The new Star Wars land was packed, but it left Disneyland itself practically empty

Inside Oga’s Cantina at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, you can sip alcoholic or non-alcoholic concoctions while you take in the scum of the galaxy, make covert deals or just enjoy the tunes of Rex, the Star Tours pilot turned DJ. The new “Star Wars”-themed land opens to the general public on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Anaheim, California, theme park. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Will I be able to stay in Star Wars land all day?

Unlike the reservation holders, visitors to the park starting June 24 will be able to stay in the new land as long as they want — but when they get in will depend on crowds.

Disney says it will use a virtual queuing system to control the flow of people, meaning you’ll need to get a “boarding pass” through the park’s Disneyland mobile app.

»» Read more here: Didn’t get a reservation for Disney’s new Star Wars land? Here’s when it opens to everyone

Bob Iger, Walt Disney Company chairman and CEO, and George Lucas, ”Star Wars” creator, pose inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens to the general public on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Disneyland Resort in California. Joshua Sudock Disneyland Resort

There’s one ride, with another on the way

It might seem strange for a theme park to open a massive new addition with only one ride to anchor it, but that’s what is happening in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

For the first few months, the land will feature Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, a ride that puts you in the cockpit of the most famous “hunk of junk” in the galaxy.

A second ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, is still in development and is slated to open sometime this year.

»» Read more here: Only one ride is open as Disneyland’s Star Wars land launches

SHARE COPY LINK See Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill reunite at the dedication ceremony for Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Anaheim, California, on May 29, 2019. The new "Star Wars" land opens at Disneyland on May 31, and Walt Disney World in Florida on Aug. 29.

Dream come true for ‘Star Wars’ celebrities

Stars of the original “Star Wars” trilogy reunited May 29 at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge during the dedication ceremony for Smugglers Run.

At the dedication ceremony, held in the new park in front of a life-size Millennium Falcon, Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger was joined on stage by none other than “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and actors Billy Dee Williams, the original Lando Calrissian; Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, and Harrison Ford, who brought to life Han Solo.

“It’s really something that we couldn’t even dream about 20 years ago,” Lucas said.

»» Read more here: Harrison Ford helps open Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — along with plenty of other stars

SHARE COPY LINK Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is serving up out-of-this-world food, drinks and snacks. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and at Walt Disney World in Florida on Aug. 29, 2019.

What is there to eat and drink?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to drink with Han Solo at a “Star Wars” cantina — or try some blue milk on Tatooine?

Disney offers a whole slate of galactic delicacies in Galaxy’s Edge, including that iconic blue milk. There are also meals for meat eaters and vegetarians, plus space-themed cocktails.

»» Read more here: What to eat and drink at Disneyland’s new Star Wars park

SHARE COPY LINK See the star of Oga's Cantina at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Rex the droid DJ. The new "Star Wars"-themed land opens at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Friday, May 31, 2019, and Walt Disney World in Florida on Aug. 29, 2019.

Who’s the droid DJ at Galaxy’s Edge?

The star of the show at Oga’s Cantina on Batuu is undoubtedly a little droid named Rex.

Rex — or DJ-R3X, as he’s known on the mean streets of Black Spire — is the runaway star of the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disneyland.

Long-time visitors to the Anaheim park will recognize the droid from his first job as a pilot on the original Star Tours ride.

»» Read more here: What you need to know about the drinks and the DJ at Disney’s Cantina in Star Wars land

SHARE COPY LINK Visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland can build their own lightsabers at Savi's Workshop. The new land opens to the public on June 24.

What color will your lightsaber be?

I hope you’ve been saving your credits, Padawans.

On the top of every aspiring Jedi or Sith’s wish list for their first visit to Disney’s new Star Wars-themed land is getting a lightsaber — the glowing weapon wielded by all Force users.

The souvenir won’t come cheap, though. According to the Disney website, a lightsaber will cost you $199.99, plus tax, at Savi’s Workshop.

»» Read more here: You can build your own lightsaber at Disneyland’s new Star Wars land — but it will cost you

Heads of animals appear on the walls of Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where visitors can buy Jedi and Sith artifacts. The new “Star Wars”-themed theme park attraction opens to the general public on Monday, June 24, 2019, in Anaheim, California. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Galaxy’s Edge is packed with Easter eggs

Spread across 14 acres, Disneyland’s ambitious Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land draws on more than 40 years worth of material to bring to life one of the world’s most beloved franchises.

With that depth of source material, it’s no wonder the new land is rife with Easter eggs and nods to the “Star Wars” universe.

»» Read more here: Secrets in Star Wars land: Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge is packed with hidden gems. Where to find them

What Droid Depot would be complete without everyone’s favorite R2 unit? He’s also for sale at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, if you have $25,000 lying around. The new “Star Wars”-themed land opens to the general public on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Anaheim, California, theme park. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

A Star Wars land without ‘Star Wars’-branded merchandise?

Don’t expect your Galaxy’s Edge souvenirs to feature the iconic logo for “Star Wars.”

Because the new land is meant to immerse visitors in a unique experience, Disney’s creative team decided to avoid selling merchandise that obviously bears the name of the popular franchise. Instead, you can expect “authentic” pieces made to look like they could be found within the Star Wars universe.

“It seemed so crazy in the beginning to say that we are going to have hundreds of new products and nine or ten unique spaces, and nowhere are we going to use the words ‘Star Wars’ on products,” a Disney official said. “When you are living in a ‘Star Wars’ space, it’s the one thing you don’t need.”

»» Read more here: You won’t see the words ‘Star Wars’ in Disney’s new Galaxy’s Edge land. Here’s why

»»» How to find special opening-day merchandise: Want limited edition Star Wars merch? Disneyland’s newest park will have plenty for sale

Got more questions? Here’s our guide

As Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens, here’s everything else we know about the new land and how to experience it.

»» Read more here: Disneyland’s new Star Wars land is open. Here’s how to get the most out of your trip