Nevada highway between Vegas, Ely reopens after fatal crash

This photo released by the Nevada Highway Patrol shows the scene of a fatal crash in Lincoln County, Nev., Thursday, June 20, 2019. A Nevada highway between Las Vegas and Ely has reopened, after a fatal crash of a tractor-trailer hauling granite stone from Idaho to Southern California. (Nevada Highway Patrol via AP) AP

A Nevada highway between Las Vegas and Ely (EE'-lee) has reopened, after a fatal crash of a tractor-trailer hauling granite stone from Idaho to Southern California.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk (bur-AH'-chek) says the big rig rolled over about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, spilling its cargo on State Route 318 just north of Alamo.

The road was closed between Alamo and Ely for about nine hours.

Buratczuk says a 25-year-old relief driver in a sleeping compartment died and the injured driver was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Las Vegas, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

His injuries injuries and condition weren't immediately known, and names and hometowns weren't immediately made public.

Buratczuk says the truck belongs to a company from Rialto, California, and was headed to Santa Monica, California. He didn't know the location in Idaho where it started.