Why so pink? Story and photos behind Madonna Inn in SLO, the pinkest place in California

The Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo is one of the most well-known hotels in California. It’s also very, very pink.
Picture pink patterned rugs, pink leather chairs and glittering pink walls. There’s even pink champagne cake.
Why so pink? The Madonna Inn opened in 1958 by husband-and-wife duo Alex and Phyllis Madonna. Audrey Pearce, assistant marketing manager at the Inn and a grandchild of the family, said Alex Madonna was fond of the color.
“Mr. Madonna thought pink was a happy color and wanted to build a property he could have people feel happy when they visited,” Pearce said. “And, he thought my grandma looked really beautiful in pink.”
Over the years, the Madonna Inn has attracted admirers from around the country, including celebrities such as Dolly Parton and John Wayne.
