California DMV to expand hours at more field offices across the state — again

California’s beleaguered Department of Motor Vehicles announced this week it would expand field office hours yet again, this time opening dozens of offices around the state an hour earlier on a permanent basis, starting Monday, July 1.

It marks the second major addition of field office hours in a year. The DMV has struggled with long waits and long lines as it attempts to process millions of new Real ID driver licenses.

Starting Monday, DMV will open doors at 7 a.m. now at 69 field offices around the state including the Broadway office in Sacramento, South Sacramento, Stockton and Yuba City.





The DMV previously extended the opening at 7 a.m. at its offices in Auburn, Carmichael, Davis, Rocklin and Turlock.

The new hours apply Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesdays, opening opening hour will continue to be 9 a.m

Last year, as wait times hit hours in some cases, the agency launched Saturday hours to relieve the burden. Saturday’s open hour remains at 8 a.m.

The DMV earlier this week announced it would close all of its offices for a half-day on Wednesday, July 24, to train workers on the federally mandated Real ID program.

The DMV has come under fierce criticism over the last year for its struggles to handle distribution of the new federally mandated Real ID cars. Gov. Gavin Newsom has set up a DMV strike team to oversee the process.