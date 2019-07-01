Newlywed bliss on the Central Coast? San Luis Obispo named top honeymoon destination

See why San Luis Obispo’s Madonna Inn is the pinkest place in California The Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo is one of the pinkest places in California. The famous hotel has pink carpets, glittery pink walls and pink champagne cake. Get an inside look to the rose-colored space. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo is one of the pinkest places in California. The famous hotel has pink carpets, glittery pink walls and pink champagne cake. Get an inside look to the rose-colored space.

Planning your honeymoon anytime soon?

You might want to check out San Luis Obispo — according to Livability.com, which recently compiled a list of the 10 best affordable honeymoon spots in the country.

SLO came in at No. 7, beaten out by destinations in Colorado, Arizona and Florida, to name a few.

“With vineyards, beaches along the Pacific coast, mountains and fairytale-like forests, SLO Cal has garnered a reputation for being the happiest place in America,” the publication said, adding that the area, midway between two large cities, is less crowded and less expensive than either Los Angeles or San Francisco. (Though anyone who’s been to Pismo Beach on a summer weekend might beg to differ.)

The publication recommended getting dinner at Novo (creekside, naturally) and having a slice of pink champagne cake from the Madonna Inn.

The Madonna Inn was also mentioned as a place to stay, “if you and your loved one appreciate a little quirk.”

“People tend to focus on honeymoon destinations in Europe or the Caribbean that are extremely expensive,” Winona Dimeo-Ediger, the website’s editor-in-chief, told Sarasota Magazine. In fact, Livability.com recommended SLO for anyone who might have been considering going to Portugal on their honeymoon.

The publication also shouted out some locations and activities in other parts of the county: horseback rides through the vineyards in the North County, a stroll along Moonstone Beach in Cambria, and a soak in Sycamore Hot Springs in Avila Beach.

Here’s the website’s complete list of the top 10 destinations:

1. Sarasota, Florida

2. Providence, Rhode Island

3. McMinnville, Oregon

4. Scottsdale, Arizona

5. Lake Forest, Illinois

6. Vail, Colorado

7. San Luis Obispo, California

8. Beaufort, North Carolina

9. Seneca Falls, New York

10. Santa Fe, New Mexico