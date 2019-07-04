Did you feel that? Earthquake rumbles in California, felt as far north as Sacramento

How an early earthquake warning works California is expanding an early earthquake warning system that could give people as long as a minute to prepare for a disaster. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California is expanding an early earthquake warning system that could give people as long as a minute to prepare for a disaster.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled the Central San Joaquin Valley on Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey, causing scattered reports of damage, including fires.

Valley residents in the Fresno area, as far north as Sacramento and as far east as Las Vegas reported feeling the shake, which struck at 10:33 a.m. near Ridgecrest, about 224 miles southeast of Fresno.

Kern County fire officials report they are out on fire calls, and Santa Barbara County officials immediately reported damage buildings and roads.

In downtown Los Angeles, numerous residents described the rattler as intense.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said thus far they haven’t taken any reports of damage or injuries. Residents in Coalinga, Hanford and Visalia also reported shaking.

Ridgecrest is a city of 27,00 along U.S. Route 395 in the Indian Wells Valley in northeastern Kern County.

SHARE COPY LINK Experts say California is overdue for a large earthquake. Here are the 5 biggest earthquakes in modern California history.

Twitter user @zomo_abd posted a video she says shows her father’s grocery store in Ridgecrest after the quake. Bottles and other items are smashed on the floor.

My dads liquor store in Ridgecrest (11 miles from the earthquake) pic.twitter.com/4RC0mY3eha — Zomo (@zomo_abd) July 4, 2019

Users also took to the Fresno Bee’s Twitter page to report their experiences during the quake.

What the heck my son came out of the house and was like did you feel that, I said no but the pool water is moving around like crazy. We're in Fresno. — Anthony Palacios (@a_j_palacios) July 4, 2019

Felt the shaking here in Fresno, got the kids in the doorway immediately. — Erin Hawkins (@erincaliblu2) July 4, 2019

It wasn't very strong here but it was enough to make my patio furniture do a little dance. Thought I was losing my mind. I'm glad it wasn't just me. Lol — Crimm (@CrimmnCoffee) July 4, 2019

This story will be updated.