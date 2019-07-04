Strongest in 25 years: Southern California earthquake rivals 1994’s Northridge

Here are the 5 biggest earthquakes in modern California history Experts say California is overdue for a large earthquake. Here are the 5 biggest earthquakes in modern California history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Experts say California is overdue for a large earthquake. Here are the 5 biggest earthquakes in modern California history.

The earthquake that shook Southern California on Thursday was the largest one in years — 25 years, to be exact.

The temblor, initially reported as a magnitude 6.6 and later downgraded to a magnitude 6.4, rivaled the 1994 Northridge earthquake in size.

The Northridge earthquake had a magnitude of 6.6 and, centered as it was in a highly populous area, “killed dozens and caused billions of dollars in damage,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The earthquake that was reported Thursday morning is near the Kern County town of Ridgecrest. No injuries have been reported. There have, however, been reports of damage in some areas close to the epicenter.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said there were multiple buildings with minor cracks, broken water mains and downed power lines in the northwestern part of the county.

The Kern County Fire Department said crews were responding to about two dozen incidents, from structure fires to medical assistance, in the Ridgecrest area.

People throughout Southern and Central California reported feeling the earthquake, and the temblor has reportedly been felt as far north as Sacramento.