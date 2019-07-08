Watch CHP pursue stolen fire engine down I-80

See CHP chase stolen fire engine down I-80 CHP helicopter video shows police pursuing a stolen Oakland fire engine across Northern California freeways on July 6, 2019, before it’s stopped and the suspected thief arrested in Vacaville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CHP helicopter video shows police pursuing a stolen Oakland fire engine across Northern California freeways on July 6, 2019, before it’s stopped and the suspected thief arrested in Vacaville.

Video posted by the California Highway Patrol shows the fire engine racing down Interstate 80 before police place spike strips on the road to puncture the tires. Officers follow the engine into a parking lot, where it hits a parked car and the suspect is arrested.

The fire engine, a smaller truck used to fight wildfires according to SFGate, was reported stolen Saturday morning from Fire Stateion 23 on Foothill Boulevard in Oakland.