Mariposa County wildfire burning in a fire-prone area. Here’s what we know

Fire crews battle the Ferguson Fire along Highway 140 in Mariposa County

Fire crews battle the Ferguson Fire in steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018. By
Fire crews battle the Ferguson Fire in steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018. By

Calfire crews on Monday were fighting a Mariposa County wildfire located in an area with a recent history of massive blazes.

Called the Lake Fire, 222 acres have burned near the Lake McSwain entrance and Lake McClure road in Hornitos, according to Calfire. It is about 40 percent contained.

As of Monday, there were no evacuation orders in place.

About a year ago, the Ferguson Fire burned for more than a month, charring 96,901 acres in the Sierra National Forest, Stanislaus National Forest, Yosemite National Park and state lands. Much of Yosemite National Park was forced into a three-week closure due to the fire.

The Detwiler Fire burned 80,000 acres the previous year.

