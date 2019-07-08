Child shot while in the back seat of mother’s car in southeast Fresno, police say

Child shot in possible drive-by in southeast Fresno Police are on the scene on a shooting near N. Winery and E. Yale avenues in Fresno, CA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are on the scene on a shooting near N. Winery and E. Yale avenues in Fresno, CA.

A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized on Monday after being shot in the torso while in the back seat of his mother’s car.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of N. Winery and E. Yale avenues around 7:40 p.m., according to Fresno Police Department Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

There, officers found more than 20 shell casing in the road, but no signs of a victim.

A second call revealed that boy’s mother had driven to Community Regional Medical Center, where the boy was admitted and was in critical but guarded condition, Chamalbide said.

The mother was being uncooperative, though she did say she was in the area picking up a second child when she heard what she thought were fireworks, Chamalbide said. When she discovered her son had been shot, she immediately drove to the hospital.

Police believe it could have been a drive-by shooting, but have no information on possible suspects or vehicles.