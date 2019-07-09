See firefighters cut away concrete patio section to rescue dog stuck underneath

Watch firefighters rescue dog stuck under concrete patio Firefighters in Perris, California, came to the rescue of a dog that was trapped underneath a patio on Monday, July 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters in Perris, California, came to the rescue of a dog that was trapped underneath a patio on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Firefighters in Perris, California, rescued of a dog trapped underneath a concrete patio on Monday.

A Cal Fire spokesman told News Channel 3 that the dog had dug its way under the patio and couldn’t find the way back out.

Footage of the rescue, above, shows firefighters cutting a section out of the patio and reuniting the dog with its family.