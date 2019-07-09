California
See firefighters cut away concrete patio section to rescue dog stuck underneath
Firefighters in Perris, California, rescued of a dog trapped underneath a concrete patio on Monday.
A Cal Fire spokesman told News Channel 3 that the dog had dug its way under the patio and couldn’t find the way back out.
Footage of the rescue, above, shows firefighters cutting a section out of the patio and reuniting the dog with its family.
