‘It’s like dropping a nuclear bomb.’ California fights plan to airdrop rat poison on island

The decision on whether California will allow the dropping of 1.5 tons of rat poison on islands near San Francisco has been postponed after debate about the effort to kill mice to save a bird pitted conservation scientists against each other.

At a Wednesday meeting in San Luis Obispo, the California Coastal Commission directed U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to withdraw its application and reapply again, with a plan to return to the commission with additional information about alternatives to the proposal to drop a rodenticide called brodifacoum on the Farallon Islands National Wildlife Refuge 27 miles west of San Francisco.

“We are afraid of this poison. We have seen what it’s done,” Commissioner Dayna Bochco said at the meeting.

The proposal from Fish and Wildlife Services comes after years of research about how to best eradicate the invasive house mice that have taken over the 12-acre island, with a density that exceeds more than 490 rodents per acre at their annual peak.

It’s among the highest recorded for any island, according to a commission staff report, prompting Commissioner Donne Brownsey to describe it as “like a horror movie.”

The mice are causing havoc on an ecosystem that’s been the focus of intensive restoration efforts.

Set in the middle of the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary, the islands contain the largest seabird breeding colony in the United States including several rare species such as the ashy storm-petrel and the endemic Farallon arboreal salamander.

Petrel only lay one egg a year and mice eat them. The bird’s population is expected to decline by 63 percent in the next 20 years if the mice are not eradicated, according to Lauren Garske-Garcia, a staff member of the Coastal Commission who recommended approval of the plan.

Some conservation groups are concerned about the effect of the poison on non-target species, including the potential of it traveling to the mainland where rodenticide has been found in thousands of wild dying and dead animals up and down the state.

“It’s like dropping a nuclear bomb on this island, as far as I can see,” said Commissioner Roberto Uranga, who questioned whether it was acceptable to drop a poison that has a lifespan of about 120 days, according to research provided by Fish and Wildlife Services.

Supporters of the plan say they’ve researched all the options and that this is the best one to support full restoration of marine wildlife, including native vegetation on the island. Mice currently eat the seeds of those plants.

The alternative that commissioners expressed the most interest in is contraception, but some Fish and Wildlife Services officials warned that not enough research has been done and the Farallon Islands are not an appropriate place to experiment.

No date has been set for a future decision.